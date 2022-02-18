1 min read.Updated: 18 Feb 2022, 06:04 PM ISTRhik Kundu
Air India will operate three flights between India and Ukraine (Boryspil International Airport) on 22 February, 24 February and 26 February, the airline said on Twitter.
Listen to this article
New Delhi: Tata Group-operated airline Air India will operate three flights between India and Ukraine later this month to bring back citizens stranded in the crisis-laden Eastern European nation, the airline said on Friday.
Air India will operate three flights between India and Ukraine (Boryspil International Airport) on 22 February, 24 February and 26 February, the airline tweeted.