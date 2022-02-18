Air India to operate 3 flights from Ukraine to bring back stranded citizens

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Air India will operate three flights between India and Ukraine (Boryspil International Airport) on 22 February, 24 February and 26 February, the airline said on Twitter.
New Delhi: Tata Group-operated airline Air India will operate three flights between India and Ukraine later this month to bring back citizens stranded in the crisis-laden Eastern European nation, the airline said on Friday.
