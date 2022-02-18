Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Air India to operate 3 flights from Ukraine to bring back stranded citizens

Air India to operate 3 flights from Ukraine to bring back stranded citizens

So far, Air India is the only Indian airline that has offered to operate flights to Ukraine.
1 min read . 06:04 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • Air India will operate three flights between India and Ukraine (Boryspil International Airport) on 22 February, 24 February and 26 February, the airline said on Twitter.

New Delhi: Tata Group-operated airline Air India will operate three flights between India and Ukraine later this month to bring back citizens stranded in the crisis-laden Eastern European nation, the airline said on Friday.

Air India will operate three flights between India and Ukraine (Boryspil International Airport) on 22 February, 24 February and 26 February, the airline tweeted.

This announcement comes a day after the Union government asked Indian airlines to operate special/charter flights to Ukraine to rescue stranded citizens there.

So far, Air India is the only Indian airline that has offered to operate flights to Ukraine.

As scheduled international flights remain suspended, flights to Ukraine will operate under bilateral air bubble agreements between the two nations.

India currently has such agreements with 35 countries, including Ukraine.

Interestingly, none of the Indian airlines operates between India and Ukraine.

Ukraine International Airlines, the flag carrier of the Eastern European country, flies a weekly one-stop flight from Kyiv to New Delhi via Ras Al Khaimah.

Airlines like Fly Dubai, Air France, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways, and KLM operate one-stop and two-stop flights between Ukraine and India.

On Thursday, the government removed the cap on the number of flights and seats between India and Ukraine to facilitate more citizens to return home.

