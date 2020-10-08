Home >Companies >News >Air India to operate additional flights from Delhi to Sydney from October 10
Air India will start operating additional flights from New Delhi to Sydney.
Air India to operate additional flights from Delhi to Sydney from October 10

Updated: 08 Oct 2020, 05:54 AM IST

  • The tickets can be booked through AI website, booking offices and call centre, Air India noted
  • The airline mentioned that limited seats would be available due to the Covid-19 restrictions enforced by the Australian authorities

New Delhi: Air India announced that it will start operating additional flights from New Delhi to Sydney between October 10 and 14, amid the central government's 'Unlock 5' phase.

"Air India will operate additional flights from Delhi to Sydney between 10th & 14th October 2020," tweeted Air India.

The airline mentioned that limited seats would be available due to the COVID-19 restrictions enforced by the Australian authorities.

"Limited seats available due to quarantine restrictions by Australian Authorities. Booking will open today at 1600 hrs (IST) through AI Website, Booking Offices and Call Centre," it said in the tweet.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India on March 25 after the central government imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25 in a gradual manner.

