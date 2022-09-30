Air India to operate direct flights to San Francisco from Mumbai, Bengaluru

The airline will connect Mumbai with San Francisco with a thrice weekly service from 2 December, and reinstate a three-times-weekly flight from Bengaluru for San Francisco with effect from 15 December
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Air India will operate direct flights to San Francisco from Mumbai and Bengaluru with effect from December as it expands its international network.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Air India will operate direct flights to San Francisco from Mumbai and Bengaluru with effect from December as it expands its international network.
The airline will connect Mumbai with San Francisco with a thrice weekly service from 2 December, and reinstate a three-times-weekly flight from Bengaluru for San Francisco with effect from 15 December.
The airline will connect Mumbai with San Francisco with a thrice weekly service from 2 December, and reinstate a three-times-weekly flight from Bengaluru for San Francisco with effect from 15 December.
The additional flights are part of Air India’s plan to increase connectivity to the US and the UK by operating 20 more flights to the two countries. These flights will be introduced in a phased manner from October to December this year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
These will include five additional flights a week to Birmingham, nine additional flights to London and six additional flights to San Francisco.
Under this, the airline will increase connectivity to Birmingham from Amritsar with two additional flights and the Delhi-Birmingham route will also be connected by three additional flights per week.
London will receive nine additional weekly flights, of which, five are from Mumbai, three from Delhi and one from Ahmedabad.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This will take Air India’s current schedule of 34 flights every week to the UK to 48 flights. Flights from India to the US will increase from 34 flights to 40 flights per week.
“It is a clear signal of our intent, and an early step towards a much bigger aspiration," Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD, Air India said.