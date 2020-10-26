Home >Companies >News >Air India to operate flights to Germany from today
Air India to operate flights to Germany from today

1 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2020, 06:37 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • 'Air India will operate flights between India-Germany from 26th Oct' 20 to 28th March '21,' the carrier tweeted
  • India had formalised an 'air bubble' agreement with Germany in July 2020

Air India will operate flights to Germany from today, October 26. The airline, in a tweet, said: "#FlyAI: Air India will operate flights between India-Germany from 26th Oct' 20 to 28th March '21." India had formalised an 'air bubble' agreement with Germany in July 2020. The air bubbles arrangement between the two countries helps airlines to operate international flights with certain restrictions.

Flight services between India and Germany have recommenced under the bilateral air bubble arrangement, and Lufthansa and Air India will operate 10 and seven flights, respectively, per week, Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri had said.

Taking to Twitter, Puri said, "Flights between India & Germany recommence under air bubble arrangement. Lufthansa will operate from Delhi (4 days), Mumbai (3 days) & Bengaluru (3 days). @airindiain will operate 5 weekly flights from Delhi & 2 every week from Bengaluru to Frankfurt."

Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating in India under the 'Vande Bharat Mission' since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed between India and other countries since July.

