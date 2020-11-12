Air India to raise a short-term loan of 6,150 cr

Debt-laden Air India Ltd plans to raise ₹6,150 crore through a short-term loan from domestic lenders by the end of this month, the airline said in a tender document on Wednesday.

Proceeds of the loan, which would carry a sovereign guarantee, would be utilized to refinance foreign currency bridge loans taken to buy seven Boeing 787 and 777 planes. It is also offering aircraft such as Boeing 787 and 777 as collateral for the loan, which will be repaid in a year.

Air India will raise the total amount in seven tranches, which would consist of three tranches of ₹790 crore each, three tranches of ₹925 crore each, and one tranche of ₹1,005 crore, according to the bid document.

The interest rate payable by the national carrier will be linked to “MCLR/GSEC rates with reasonable spread as margin". The marginal cost of funds-based lending rate or MCLR is a tenor-linked internal benchmark. It is determined by the bank depending on the period left for the repayment of a loan. Typically, banks cannot lend at a rate lower than the MCLR of a particular maturity for all loans linked to that benchmark.

A copy of the bid document has been reviewed by Mint.

Air India’s endeavour to raise money comes amid the government’s proposed plan to divest its stake in the airline against the backdrop of the pandemic that has crippled the aviation and travel sectors.

The government had last month revamped the terms for selling the distressed carrier. Air India will now be offered on its enterprise value and bidders can quote the level of debt they are comfortable with.

Air India has current liabilities and provisions, including short-term loans and trade payables of ₹70,686.6 crore and a net debt of ₹58,255 crore at the end of FY 19. However, the government has transferred ₹29,464 crore of this debt from Air India to a government-owned special purpose vehicle, Air India Assets Holding Company Ltd.

The government has, however, turned down the national carrier’s request for equity infusion, instead agreeing to stand as a sovereign guarantor for the airline’s debt.





