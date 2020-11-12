Air India to raise a short-term loan of 6,150 cr

The interest rate payable by the national carrier will be linked to “MCLR/GSEC rates with reasonable spread as margin". The marginal cost of funds-based lending rate or MCLR is a tenor-linked internal benchmark. It is determined by the bank depending on the period left for the repayment of a loan. Typically, banks cannot lend at a rate lower than the MCLR of a particular maturity for all loans linked to that benchmark.