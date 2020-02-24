Air India to raise 700-crore short term loan

Mumbai: National carrier Air India Ltd plans to raise up to ₹700 crore through a short-term loan (STL) from domestic lenders by 15 March, the airline said in a tender document on Monday.

The loan would carry a sovereign guarantee and lenders are required to submit their financial bids by 2 March, the airline added.

Proceeds of the loan would be utilized for working capital expenses and to repay a portion of the dues the airline owes its vendors, including oil marketing companies (OMCs), said an Air India official, requesting anonymity.

The government had last month invited offers from investors for its entire stake in Air India Ltd, after a costly turnaround plan and a previous effort to sell a controlling stake in the national carrier failed.

To sweeten the deal, the government has also reduced the debt on the two companies’ books to about ₹23,287 crore, which gives certainty to investors about the liabilities of the companies. About ₹56,334 crore of liabilities of the two companies, the bulk of which is Air India’s, will be transferred to a special purpose vehicle, Air India Assets Holding Ltd, created to park the debt and certain assets.

However, Air India, which has been facing working capital shortage, owes dues to various vendors including OMCs. The national carrier owes over ₹4,000 crores to various fuel retailers. The airline has also been delaying payment of salaries to its staff for the past few months.