OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Air India to resume flight services between Hubballi and Mumbai from next week
Air India has decided to resume its flight services between Hubballi and Mumbai from 16 February.
Air India has decided to resume its flight services between Hubballi and Mumbai from 16 February.

Air India to resume flight services between Hubballi and Mumbai from next week

1 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2021, 01:53 PM IST Staff Writer

The flight services between Hubballi and Mumbai will be available thrice a week

After almost a year, Air India has decided to resume its flight services between Hubballi and Mumbai from 16 February. The flight services were suspended in view of Covid-19 induced lockdown. The flight services between the two cities will be available thrice a week- Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.

Sharing the information, the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Coals and Mines Pralhad Joshi tweeted, "The Air India has introduced flights (AirBus) between Hubballi and Mumbai 3 days a week , every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. Flights service will start from February 16th."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The AI had started the flight services between the two cities from 20 January 2020 for four days a week. However, two months later it was put on hold due to the coronavirus after Mumbai emerged as a coronavirus hotbed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout