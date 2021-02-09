Air India to resume flight services between Hubballi and Mumbai from next week

Air India to resume flight services between Hubballi and Mumbai from next week1 min read . 01:53 PM IST
The flight services between Hubballi and Mumbai will be available thrice a week
The flight services between Hubballi and Mumbai will be available thrice a week
After almost a year, Air India has decided to resume its flight services between Hubballi and Mumbai from 16 February. The flight services were suspended in view of Covid-19 induced lockdown. The flight services between the two cities will be available thrice a week- Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.
Sharing the information, the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Coals and Mines Pralhad Joshi tweeted, "The Air India has introduced flights (AirBus) between Hubballi and Mumbai 3 days a week , every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. Flights service will start from February 16th."
The AI had started the flight services between the two cities from 20 January 2020 for four days a week. However, two months later it was put on hold due to the coronavirus after Mumbai emerged as a coronavirus hotbed.
