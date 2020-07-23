Air India to send some employees on leave without pay for upto 5 years

National carrier Air India has approved a leave without pay (LWP) scheme for its employees for a period of six months to two years, which is extendable to upto five years, News Agency ANI reported.

Air India has also constituted a committee for identification of surplus manpower resources, which will submit its report to the regional director’s office by August 11. "Air India has constituted a committee for “identification of redundant/surplus manpower resources". The Committee to submit its report to the regional director’s office by 11th August for review." ANI tweeted.

Meanwhile, the national carrier has reduced monthly allowances of its employees who have a monthly gross salary of more than ₹25,000 by up to 50 per cent, according to an internal order of the company.

The order, dated July 22, said basic salary and allowances linked to it like industrial dearness allowance (IDA) and house rent allowance (HRA) will remain unchanged.

However, for "general category officers", all other allowances - except the aforementioned ones - would be reduced by 50 per cent, said the order.

"General category staff" and "operators" would get all other allowances decreased by 30 per cent, the order mentioned.

Cabin crew members would see their all other allowances like check allowance, flying allowance and quick return allowance reduced by 20 per cent, the order said.

The Air India order said 11 types of allowances - including flying allowance, special pay, wide body allowance, domestic layover allowance and executive flying allowance - for pilots would stand reduced by 40 per cent.

"For employees (both permanent and fixed-term contract) with gross salary up to ₹25,000 there will be no reduction in salary," it noted.

The aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the coronavirus pandemic.





