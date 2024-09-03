Air India to soon introduce Wi-Fi on board flights, first route will be Delhi to London

Tata Group's airline Air India has started the Delhi-London Heathrow route with an A350-900, featuring private suites and soon-to-be-launched onboard Wi-Fi service.

Livemint, Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Published3 Sep 2024, 01:02 PM IST
File image of an Air India A350 plane on the tarmac(Representative Image)

Indian aviation major Air India is set to launch Wi-Fi services on board its flights, beginning with the A350 aircraft on the Delhi to London Heathrow route, PTI reported.

In a statement on September 2, Air India said that it has commenced services between the national capital Delhi and the UK's London Heathrow airport with the A350-900 plane. Calling it an "ambitious transformation journey", the airline said that this flight will be operated twice a day on the route.

Air India's A350 aircraft features 28 private suites with full-flat beds in business, 24 seats in premium economy, and 264 economy seats. The airline added that it will also be introducing on board Wi-Fi soon, starting with the A350 Delhi-London Heathrow flight.

Induction of A350 Aircraft

Tata Group-owned airline began inducting the Airbus A350 aircraft into its fleet earlier this year. It added one to the Delhi-Dubai route in May 2024.

"The A350-900 will replace the currently deployed Boeing 777-300ER and Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on 14 of the 17 weekly flights. As a result, an additional 336 seats will be available on the Delhi-London Heathrow route each week," the aviation company said.

Air India's Business-Class Gets Glowing Reviews

Notably, on September 1, a passenger video showing Air India's new business class cabin went viral on social media.

Shankar Sharma, Founder of GQuant and First Global posted the video and praised the new cabin of social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

He wrote, “The new Air India planes with this Business - First cabin are very, very nice. The individual cubicles are very well designed, and the flat seat length is long enough for the 6 ft me. Food was excellent, wine selection very nice. Service, as always in AI, very warm.”

He added that the new cabins could significantly challenge the high fares of other West Asian airlines.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:3 Sep 2024, 01:02 PM IST
Air India to soon introduce Wi-Fi on board flights, first route will be Delhi to London

