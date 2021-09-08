Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Air India to start non-stop Hyderabad-London flights from tomorrow

Air India to start non-stop Hyderabad-London flights from tomorrow

Currently, Air India operates non-stop flights to London from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Amritsar, Kochi, Ahmedabad and Goa.
1 min read . 09:05 PM IST Livemint

  The company said, flight will operate twice a week with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft with a capacity of 256 seats, including 18 in Business Class and 238 in Economy Class configuration.

Air India will start its first non-stop service between Hyderabad and London. The first flight will land in the city directly from the UK capital tomorrow. It will again depart to London on September 10.

The company said, flight will operate twice a week with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft with a capacity of 256 seats, including 18 in Business Class and 238 in Economy Class configuration.

 The flight from Hyderabad to London will operate twice a week on Mondays and Fridays. The total flight time on this route will be 10 hours and 30 minutes from Hyderabad to London and 9 hours 20 minutes from London to Hyderabad, depending on the wind speed and other conditions on that particular day, a company release said. 

Currently, Air India operates non-stop flights to London from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Amritsar, Kochi, Ahmedabad and Goa. 

Air India has been playing a major role in the Government’s epic 'Vande Bharat Mission' and Air Transport Bubble Arrangement to fly people, left stranded due to the air route restrictions, back home. So far, Air India has flown over 40 lakh people and, the mission continues, it added.

