Air India to upgrade critical components of 26 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners to improve reliability

Air India announced on 10 August 2025 that it is upgrading its 26-aircraft fleet of Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners to increase reliability and reduce operational disruptions. The company will analyse the maintenance and configuration records for these aircraft as part of its programme.

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated10 Aug 2025, 10:59 PM IST
“As part of a Reliability Enhancement Programme, Air India will be upgrading the avionics and other critical components of the 26 legacy B787-8 aircraft up to the latest industry standards, thus improving their reliability,” said Air India in its official announcement. 

“Additionally, seven of the 26 B787-8s will undergo heavy, scheduled maintenance (D-checks) at Victorville, ensuring the fleet’s long-term operational excellence,” said the company in the official filing.

Air India's Upgrade Details

Air India's Dreamliners' 26 B787-8 aircraft and seven 787-9 aircraft had undergone checks, including that of fuel switches, after the fatal crash of the London Gatwick Air India flight, which crashed moments after take off from Ahmedabad. The accident killed 260 people on 12 June 2025. 

Under the $400 million fleet retrofit programme announced in December 2022, the Tata Group-owned airline has now started the retrofit of the first legacy Dreamliner, which was flown to a Boeing facility in Victorville, California, in July 2025.

“A second aircraft is scheduled to depart for the same facility in October 2025, with both expected to return to service in December 2025,” said the airline on Sunday.

The retrofit of the legacy Dreamliners is expected to be completed by mid-2027. The retrofitted planes will have three-class configurations: Business, Premium Economy, and Economy Class seats. 

“Starting in early 2027, Air India will additionally retrofit 13 of its legacy Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, aiming for completion by October 2028, with the timeline having shifted due to supply chain delays,” said the company.

Air India has around 190 narrow-body and wide-body planes.

The airline's retrofit programme for 27 legacy A320 neo aircraft that commenced last September is expected to be completed in September this year.

So far, 16 A320neo aircraft have been retrofitted.

Air India has also decided to retrofit its 13 legacy A321 ceo planes that were earlier planned to be taken out of service.

(With agency inputs from PTI)

