Air India to use Meta's platform Workplace for employee engagement

Air India to use Meta’s platform Workplace for employee engagement

Air India's move will especially help pilots and cabin crew who don't often get to come into physical offices.
1 min read . 03:27 PM ISTDevina Sengupta

  • The airline, under the Tata group, expects its latest step to provide Air India’s employees with a platform that promotes more open communication and information sharing within and across all levels of the organisation

Air India will use Meta’s digital platform called Workplace to engage with its 11,000 plus employees. The airline, under the Tata group, expects its latest step to provide Air India’s employees with a platform that promotes more open communication and information sharing within and across all levels of the organisation.

“Air India today announced that it has chosen Workplace from Meta to connect and engage with its 11,000+ employees," said a joint statement from the airline on Tuesday.

The platform is expected to break through organizational silos, reduce legacy hierarchy and boost employee engagement across time zones and geographies.

These steps come in as the airline is getting absorbed deeper into the Tata Group after many decades of being a government-run company.

“Such a transformation of our iconic airline requires constant communication and collaboration among our diverse employee base that contributes to organisational alignment in support of our transformation agenda," said Satya Ramaswamy, chief digital and technology officer, Air India on Tuesday.

This move will especially help pilots and cabin crew who don't often get to come into physical offices. The newly launched platform will enable better and active engagement with its diverse group of employees ranging from pilots and cabin crew, engineers, commercial specialists, information technologists, ground handling specialists, and others across the globe.

“We believe Workplace can play an important role in delivering a connected experience to support Air India’s workforce of the future. We look forward to partnering on the continuing journey to build the very best employee experience for Air India’s teams around the world," said Ajit Mohan, VP and Managing Director, Meta India.

