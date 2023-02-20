Air India tries to make up for the lost time
- The delivery of Air India’s planes, as per the airline, is scheduled to start from “late-2023, with the bulk to arrive from mid-2025”.
As aircraft orders go, Air India’s order for 470 planes from Airbus and Boeing in a multi-year deal is the biggest ever. So is its manner of announcement: unprecedented for a private deal, with the heads of three countries—India, US (home to Boeing) and France (home to Airbus)—holding forth. But looking beyond the political optics and records, this order alone won’t catapult Indian aviation into a new sphere, certainly not overnight. Commercial aviation remains an industry of creeping share underlined by brutal losses.
