As aircraft orders go, Air India’s order for 470 planes from Airbus and Boeing in a multi-year deal is the biggest ever. So is its manner of announcement: unprecedented for a private deal, with the heads of three countries—India, US (home to Boeing) and France (home to Airbus)—holding forth. But looking beyond the political optics and records, this order alone won’t catapult Indian aviation into a new sphere, certainly not overnight. Commercial aviation remains an industry of creeping share underlined by brutal losses.

Air India, transiting from being owned by the government to being owned by the Tatas, is looking to make up for nearly two decades of stasis. The last time it placed a buy order was in 2005. Thus, its new order is a statement. It beats the previous largest order by 10 planes and is nearly 1.5 times that placed by Indian leader IndiGo in 2019.

Aircraft take time to be made. The most Airbus and Boeing have delivered in a year, to airlines across the world, is about 1,600 planes. Further, large orders usually have clauses that allow for downscaling or revision. The delivery of Air India’s planes, as per the airline, is scheduled to start from “late-2023, with the bulk to arrive from mid-2025".

It will take Air India a good part of the decade, and some serious business acumen, to haul itself up from the lowly 57th spot it currently occupies in fleet size. That list is dominated by American and Chinese airlines, and also has IndiGo at 11th rank.

Diversified vs Concentrated

AFTER THE pandemic-induced decline in 2020, orders have increased in the past two years. Airbus and Boeing, which account for 99% of large aircraft orders, have cumulatively received 3,693 orders since 2021, against 3,214 in 2018 and 2019. US airlines have ordered 1,511 aircraft since 2021: 1,281 from Boeing, including the 737 MAX, and 230 from Airbus. The order book from US airlines is diversified. For example, the Boeing 737 MAX has an order book of 200 from United Airlines and 100 from Southwest Airlines.

By comparison, while India trails only the US in new orders placed since January 2021, much of the 542 new planes sought are concentrated in the new Air India order. Akasa Air ordered 72 planes in November 2021 and has received 17. Pre-pandemic, in October 2019, IndiGo had ordered 300 planes of various models from Airbus, and has steadily taken delivery of 92 planes in the last two years.

Growth Story

WHILE INDIA is ranked second in new orders placed since January 2021, it is ranked seventh on fleet size. As of 19 February, India had 781 planes, as part of the youngest fleet among the leading countries. By comparison, the fleet size of the top two countries, US and China, was about 12 times and 5.5 times that of India, respectively.

Globally, the industry is fragmented. In December 2019, a pre-pandemic month, 64% of the kilometers flown by all airlines came from the international segment and 36% from the domestic segment, according to industry grouping IATA. In the domestic segment, globally, India’s share was just 1.6%, against 10% for China and 14% for the US. At the same time, as per World Bank data, airlines from India ferried 167 million passengers in 2019—next only to the US and China. Air India and IndiGo are banking on brisk growth in this number, as well as weaning away share from international airlines.

Taking Flight

AIRBUS AND Boeing, the duopoly in the commercial aircraft segment, are looking at Indian aviation with interest. Mirroring the fortunes of the airlines, even they are on their way to putting the pandemic behind them. The Airbus stock has appreciated 111% since 1 March 2020 and the Boeing stock 42%.

Boeing has also had to deal with safety issues related to its 737 Max—which provided superior fuel efficiency—over 2018 and 2019. As a result, its deliveries in those two years crashed. With the additional burden of the pandemic, it has been a long road to recovery since for Boeing.

In 2022, deliveries of Airbus were 22% below its 2019 deliveries, while that of Boeing were 40% lower than its 2018 number. While the general recovery in air travel will help, large orders like Air India will add ballast.

