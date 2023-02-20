Air India tries to make up for the lost time

Globally, the industry is fragmented. In December 2019, a pre-pandemic month, 64% of the kilometers flown by all airlines came from the international segment and 36% from the domestic segment, according to industry grouping IATA. In the domestic segment, globally, India’s share was just 1.6%, against 10% for China and 14% for the US. At the same time, as per World Bank data, airlines from India ferried 167 million passengers in 2019—next only to the US and China. Air India and IndiGo are banking on brisk growth in this number, as well as weaning away share from international airlines.