Air India unit offers flight tickets at 'lower than train' fares

Air India’s regional subsidiary, Alliance Air on Friday announced a new 'Independence Day sale carnival'. According to the statement issued by the airline, the discounted fares will be as low as ₹990. It will be a limited period sale and the airline claimes the fare to be cheaper than train tickets.

The airline said that it wanted to give the train commuters the experience of flying in a plane at the same price. The 'Independence Day sale carnival' will start on 3 august and will end on 9 August. The commuters can bring the ticket under this scheme which will be valid for a travel period between 3 August and 30 September.

Alliance Air currently operates 110 flights per day to to 53 destinations such as Kullu, Cochin, Mysuru, Diu and Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh besides Shimla, Kohlapur, Pantnagar, Bathinda, Ludhiana, Gwalior, Bikaner, which are operated under government's regional connectivity scheme, Udan.

Meanwhile Air India will launch direct Lucknow-Jeddah flight from winter. Currently, the airline operates a daily flight to Jeddah from the UP capital via New Delhi. With the direct flight, the journey time from Lucknow will come down by 3 hours.

Air India has also launched its non-stop flight service to Dubai from Kolkata from July, responding to a long-standing demand for direct flights to the Gulf city.

*With Agency Inputs