Air India's regional arm Alliance Air's 'Independence Day sale carnival' sale offer will end tomorrow (9 August). The airline is offering discounted fares starting as low as ₹990 for flights across all its network."The fares offered under the 'Independence Day sale carnival' are lower than the train fares so that train commuters can experience the luxury of flying", Alliance Air had said in a statement.

The seven-day sale period that started on 3 August will end tomorrow. Tickets booked under Alliance Air's 'Independence Day sale carnival' will be valid for travel till 30 September, the airline said.

#FlyAI: #AllianceAir, a wholly owned subsidiary of #AirIndia brings about its #IndependenceDaySale Carnival with airfare #train fare levels. Sale period- 3rd Aug, 2019 to 9th Aug, 2019. Travel period - 3rd Aug, 2019 up till 30th Sept, 2019. Fares starting at Rs.990/- only. — Air India (@airindiain) August 7, 2019

According to its website, Alliance Air operates flights to 54 destinations in India such as Agatti, Agra, Allahabad, Bathinda, Bengaluru, Belgavi, Bhavnagar, Bhopal, Bhuj, Bhubaneswar, Bikaner, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Diu, Dharamshala, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Gwalior, Goa, Hyderabad, Hubli, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kullu, Lilabari, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Madurai, Patna, Pantnagar, Pathankot, Pune, Ranchi, Raipur, Shillong, Shimla, Surat, Shirdi, Tiruchirappalli, Tezpur, Tirupati, Udaipur,Vijayawada and Vizag.

Air India had recently announced 'Monsoon Bonanza offer'. Under this sale, Air India is offering 10% discount on select routes for international travel. Travel under this sale will be available for economy and business class for one way and return trip, the airline stated on its site. Tickets can be booked till 10 August.

Meanwhile, Air India plans to launch a direct flight to the Saudi commercial hub and port city of Jeddah from Lucknow, beginning from the winter schedule. The carrier recently also announced direct flights to Toronto from Delhi. The non-stop flights on this route will fly thrice a week, starting from September 27.





