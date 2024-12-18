The Tata Group-owned full-service carrier Air India announced a new student discount programme on Wednesday, December 18. The programme offers a discounted airfare rate, extra baggage allowance, and a one-time free date change opportunity, applicable globally, the airline has stated in a release.

Air India aims to make air travel easier and more affordable for students.

“With these new student fare benefits, we are making it easier and more affordable for young travellers to explore the world, connect with different cultures, and broaden their horizons. At Air India, we are committed to supporting students on their educational journeys and to making full-service flying more accessible and a rewarding experience for students,” said Nipun Aggarwal, the chief commercial officer of Air India.

Air India student discount offer details According to the airline, the programme benefits will apply to bookings in economy, premium economy, and business class cabins.

The full-service airline is offering a discount of 10 per cent on the base fare on all flights on its platform, along with an extra baggage allowance of 10 kilogrammes and a one-time option to change the date of a flight upon booking the tickets from the direct channels of Air India.

Air India operates non-stop flights to 42 destinations from India and direct flights to 49 cities nationwide. The airline claims that as it does not charge any convenience fees to book from its own website, the students can save an additional ₹399 on domestic flights and ₹999 on international flights.

The company also focuses on the banking offers available on the booking website, which, if taken advantage of, can grant student travellers as much as a 25 per cent discount under this scheme.

Air India student discount eligibility According to the Air India website, to be eligible for the new student discount programme, the customer has to meet six requirements:

1. Domestic travel: The traveller has to be at least 12 years of age on the day of the travel.

2. International travel: The traveller has to be between the ages of 12 and 30 on the day of the travel.

3. Educational eligibility: The traveller has to be enrolled in a full-time course for at least one academic year.

4. School/College eligibility: The traveller must be attending an educational institution recognised by, aided by, or affiliated with a central or state government, educational board, university, or an accredited school, college, or university.

5. Identification Proof: The traveller must show identification proof, such as a valid ID card or acceptance letter from their school, college, or university or a valid Student Visa.