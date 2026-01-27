Air India unveils first Boeing 787-9 ahead of February debut: Full recline flatbed, amenity kits - Check features, pics

Air India has unveiled its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, with newly designed interiors, as part of the airline's transformation under the Tata Group. From featuring redesigned cabins across Business, Premium Economy and Economy classes, a key focus of the wide-body jet's design lies on 'comfort, wellness and technology' states Air India.

The first line of the aircraft was officially handed over to Air India at Boeing's Everett factory in Seattle, United States after which it arrived in Delhi on 11 January completing a non-stop ferry flight of nearly 17 hours. It will enter commercial service next month on the Mumbai-Frankfurt route.

The new 787-9 will operate on select long-haul routes and introduces upgraded seating, next-generation inflight entertainment systems and improved cabin environments aimed at enhancing passenger experience across all travel classes.

Business Cabin: Flatbeds, privacy and premium dining The Business cabin offers a 79.3-inch full recline flatbed, designed for long-haul comfort. Seats come with six-way adjustable headrests, cubby storage and wireless charging. Each passenger will have access to a17-inch 4K QLED HDR touchscreen display with Bluetooth headphone connectivity, along with a three-pin power outlet and USB Type-A and Type-C ports.

Glimpse into the Business Cabin of Air India's new Dreamliner aircraft

Passengers aboard the Air India Dreamliner's Business Class luxury would be provided with luxury amenity kits consisting of loungewear and carpet slippers. They would also have access to an elevated dining experience featuring regional gourmet meals and refined beverages.

Dedicated check-in counters, priority boarding and extra baggage allowance are also included.

Premium Economy: Space, gourmet meals Premium Economy seats feature a 38-inch seat pitch with 7-inch recline, six-way adjustable headrests and calf rests. The cabin is equipped with 13.3-inch 4K QLED HDR touchscreen displays supporting Bluetooth headphones, along with USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports.

Travellers in this cabin receive premium amenity kits, gourmet meals and beverages, and enjoy dedicated check-in, priority boarding and additional baggage allowance.

Economy Class: Comfort-focused upgrades The Economy cabin offers a 32-inch seat pitch with 5-inch recline, paired with five-way adjustable headrests. Each seat is fitted with an 11.6-inch 4K QLED HDR touchscreen display with Bluetooth capability, USB Type-A and Type-C ports, and full-course hot meals.

Every space on the 787-9 Dreamliner is designed to feel instinctively calming. Rooted in heritage and refined through modern design, the cabin reflects a journey shaped around comfort, balance and wellbeing, said Air India

AI cabin design rooted in heritage Air India said the 787-9 Dreamliner interiors have been “thoughtfully crafted” to create a calming, balanced environment. The cabin design blends modern aesthetics with heritage-inspired elements, focusing on passenger wellbeing.

A key highlight is Wellness Mood Lighting, which adapts throughout the journey to support passengers’ natural body rhythms. Inspired by India’s ancient principles of balance and alignment, the lighting system helps regulate melatonin levels, reducing fatigue and promoting deeper rest during long flights.

Advanced cabin systems The aircraft also features innovative cabin systems aimed at improving overall air quality and ride comfort. Advanced HEPA filtration systems capture over 99.99% of viruses, bacteria and fungi, while noise-reducing nacelles and smoother ride technology ensure a quieter flight.

Lower cabin altitude, improved humidity levels and precise temperature control are designed to help passengers arrive feeling noticeably fresher, Air India said.

With the induction of the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, Air India continues to modernise its fleet and onboard experience as part of its broader transformation strategy.

