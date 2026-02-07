Air India unveils ‘The Maharaja Lounge' at Delhi airport's T3: Check eligibility, amenities, First Class section photos

Tata Group-owned aviation major Air India has opened its first flagship ‘The Maharaja Lounge’ at Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3 on 6 February. Spread across 16,000 sq ft., the lounge can accommodate around 300 guests in its ‘Business’ class and exclusive ‘First-Class’ sections, according to the airline.

Campbell Wilson, CEO and MD of Air India in a statement called The Maharaja Lounge “a significant milestone in our transformation journey”.

“It is a tangible and proud representation of the ‘New Air India Experience’. We endeavour to set a benchmark in aviation hospitality, and this is just the beginning. Our strategic expansion plans include substantial investments to build more such platforms across countries that we fly to that will redefine luxury and comfort for our guests,” he added.

Here's a look at the Business and First-Class sections for guests, amenities and services, and eligibility for entry.

When will the lounge open for guests? Who is eligible? The Maharaja Lounge at Delhi airport's T3 will be opened to guests travelling in Business and First Class, Gold and Platinum Maharaja Club and eligible Star Alliance members from 16 February 2026.

View full Image The Maharaja Lounge Lobby: The service will be opened to guests in Business and First Class, Gold and Platinum Maharaja Club and eligible Star Alliance members from 16 February 2026. ( Air India )

What are the amenities on offer? See Photos “The Maharaja Lounge features distinct zones tailored to different needs, offering serene spaces for relaxation or work alongside more vibrant areas for social engagement,” as per the airline.

Some key spaces in the lounge include:

The Aviator’s Bar: The bar has a speakeasy vibe and a well-curated cellar of wines and whiskeys. Its design draws inspiration from the historic 1932 flight from Karachi to Bombay by JRD Tata, with the ceiling replicated as the propeller of the first Puss Moth aircraft.

View full Image Air India Maharaja Lounge: The Aviator’s Bar draws inspiration from the historic 1932 flight from Karachi to Bombay by JRD Tata. ( Air India )

The Globetrotter’s Study: Targeted at the avid readers and working professionals, the Globetrotter’s Study is Air India’s “answer to a working space”, the airline said.

The section has a curated book collection across fiction and non-fiction titles, with ample power outlets and high-speed connectivity, making it an ideal spot for reading in quiet comfort or working while in transit.

View full Image Air India Maharaja Lounge: The Globetrotter’s Study is an ideal spot for reading in quiet comfort or working while in transit. ( Air India )

Crystal Bar: This contemporary-luxury styled bar in the ‘First-Class’ lounge will serve champagnes and classic and signature cocktails.

Tarmac view: The seating and dining sections of the ‘First-Class’ lounge overlook the tarmac offering enchanting views of aircraft taking off and landing for plane-spotters and curious travelers alike.

Sleep Suites: Guests traveling ‘First-Class’ can indulge in pre-flight rest at the exclusive sleep suites in the Maharaja Lounge.

View full Image Air India Maharaja Lounge: The exclusive Sleep Suites allow First-Class passengers to indulge in pre-flight rest at the airport. ( Air India )

Elevated dining: The Maharaja Lounge offers all guests a wide variety of Indian and international dining options, including live cooking stations. This includes, a unique ‘Beverage on Wheels’ service that takes inspiration from the traditional gueridon service allows guests to enjoy bespoke cocktail servings at their seats.

Air India has also introduced an innovative ‘Tea Programme’ to pay homage to the most popular Indian beverage. Passengers can enjoy freshly brewed tea along with assorted snacks and savouries presented on a tea trolley.

View full Image Air India Maharaja Lounge: The buffet area offers all guests a wide variety of Indian and international dining options, including live cooking stations. ( Air India )

The Mail Service: In an attempt to create an immersive guest experience, exclusive Maharaja-designed postcards have been introduced which can be kept as souvenirs, the airline added.

The Air India Group (including full-carrier Air India and low-cost carrier Air India Express) has over 300 aircraft in its fleet.