Air India unveils new logo and brand identity

Tata-backed Air India unveiled its new brand identity on Thursday under its transformation journey. Red and purple colours become part of new logo. According to Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran the new logo represents limitless possibilities, progressiveness and confidence.

Following Tata's partnership with Futurebrands in December 2022, the rebranding initiatives of Air India progressed. Design and brand consulting are two services offered by Futurebrands.

After being fully acquired by Tata Sons in January 2022, Air India underwent this rebranding. The task of promoting the brand went to McCann Workgroup India.

According to media reports, the Maharaja's presence was only to be restricted to first-class cabins and airport lounges operated by Air India.

The airline's mascot, the Maharaja, was conceptualised in 1946 by Bobby Kooka, a commercial director, who is also in charge of giving the mascot a personality and developing the airline's brand around it.

The most recent action by Air India comes after CEO Campbell Wilson recently stated that the airline was prepared to launch a number of new services as part of the rebranding process.

According to several media sources, Vistara and Air India are likely to merge as they are both a part of the Tata Group.

“We expect many of the practices and systems (in Air India) to be those of Vistara, it being a younger and privatised airline that has been able to bring in the learnings from its other shareholder (Singapore Airlines)," Wilson Campbell, Managing Director and CEO, said earlier as per cnbctv18 report.

This year, Air India intends to add 900 pilots and 4,200 cabin staff members. It plans to ease the labour shortfall in the company, according to the airline supported by the Tata Group.

