Air India unveils new logo and brand identity

Air India unveils new logo and brand identity1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 07:39 PM IST
Tata-backed Air India unveiled its new brand identity on Thursday under its transformation journey. Red and purple colours become part of new logo. According to Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran the new logo represents limitless possibilities, progressiveness and confidence.
