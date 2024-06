New Delhi: The Air India group is expected to operate as a merged entity starting 2025 following the completion of integration exercises by the Tata Group airlines by the end of this year, three top executives aware of the development told Mint.

With the integration, Vistara brand will be discontinued by the end of this year and the airline group will operate two brands - Air India and AI Express.

"The integration of Air India Express with AIX Connect (formerly called AirAsia India) is currently awaiting the nod from National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). We expect this process to complete within another two months or so," one of the officials aware of the development said.

The executives spoke to Mint on the sidelines of the Annual General Meeting of the International Air Transport Association, a global airline body.

On receiving the nod from NCLT, the airline hopes to take another 4-5 months to merge the air operator certificate of AIX Connect with Air India Express.

The Tatas acquired both Air India and subsidiary Air India Express in January 2022. In November 2022, it announced the merger of Air India with Vistara and AIX Connect with Air India Express. As a part of the transaction, AirAsia Bhd sold its 16.67% stake in the airline to Tatas for ₹155.65 crore.

While Air India Express and AIX Connect already have a common branding in boarding passes and airport check-in, they will be able to fly under a single air operator certificate and the common International Air Transport Association code of IX once the air operator certificate is merged. Currently, AIX Connect operates with the I5 code.

"In context of parent company Air India, the route rationalisation has already been done massively. Air India has stepped in their presence on routes with more of corporate traffic such as Mumbai-Dubai, Delhi-Dubai while those routes with more of visiting friends and relatives, leisure, small and medium enterprises such as international and domestic connections from Tier-2,3 cities are now increasingly being served by Air India Express," a second executive aware of the development said.

The Tata Group-backed Air India group is also witnessing another integration exercise whereby full-service carrier Vistara is being merged with Air India. Vistara is currently a 51:49 joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines. After the merger, Singapore Airlines will hold a 25.1% stake in the merged entity.

"The written order on the merger of Vistara with Air India is likely within a month. Once that is received, we will start transfer of people and aircraft gradually. We will also start informing the customers that the brand Vistara will cease to exist by the end of this year and be merged with Air India," a third executive said.

While the merger of Vistara with Air India has been a concern for the employees of Vistara, the airline has been addressing concerns of the employees. Currently, Vistara is operating at 95% of its capacity after the airline faced flight cancellations due to a combination of poor rostering and unhappy pilots.

"Once the NCLT written order is received, the approval from Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade will be awaited. Meanwhile, transfer of human resource will be initiated. Network wise, the airline should be able to reach 100% of its earlier network by July-August," he added.

Vistara operated around 306 flights per day in April as compared to 340 flights per day as of March.

(The Correspondent is in Dubai on International Air Transport Association (IATA’s) invitation)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!