Air India to operate as merged entity from 2025; no Vistara brand by year- end

Dubai: The Air India group is expected to operate as a merged entity starting in 2025, following the completion of integration exercises by the Tata Group airlines by the end of this year, three top executives aware of the development told Mint.
Dubai: The Air India group is expected to operate as a merged entity starting in 2025, following the completion of integration exercises by the Tata Group airlines by the end of this year, three top executives aware of the development told Mint.
With the integration, Vistara brand will be discontinued by the end of this year and the airline group will operate two brands– Air India and AI Express.
With the integration, Vistara brand will be discontinued by the end of this year and the airline group will operate two brands– Air India and AI Express.
"The integration of Air India Express with AIX Connect (formerly called AirAsia India) is currently awaiting the nod from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). We expect this process to complete within another two months or so," one of the officials aware of the development said.
The executives spoke to Mint on the sidelines of the annual general meeting of the International Air Transport Association, a global airline body.
Also Read: Folding four airlines into two is a tough task even for Tatas
On receiving the nod from NCLT, the airline hopes to take another 4-5 months to merge the air operator certificate of AIX Connect with Air India Express.
The Tatas acquired both Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express in January 2022. In November 2022, it announced the merger of Air India with Vistara and AIX Connect with Air India Express. As a part of the transaction, AirAsia Bhd sold its 16.67% stake in the airline to Tatas for ₹155.65 crore.
While Air India Express and AIX Connect already have a common branding in boarding passes and airport check-in, they will be able to fly under a single air operator certificate and the common International Air Transport Association code of IX once the air operator certificate is merged. Currently, AIX Connect operates with the I5 code.
"In context of parent company Air India, the route rationalization has already been done massively," a second executive aware of the development said.
“Air India has stepped in their presence on routes with more of corporate traffic such as Mumbai-Dubai, Delhi-Dubai while those routes with more of visiting friends and relatives, leisure, small and medium enterprises such as international and domestic connections from Tier-2,3 cities are now increasingly being served by Air India Express."
Integration exercise
The Tata Group-backed Air India group is witnessing an integration exercise whereby full-service carrier Vistara is being merged with Air India. Vistara is currently a 51:49 joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines. After the merger, Singapore Airlines will hold a 25.1% stake in the merged entity.
"The written order on the merger of Vistara with Air India is likely within a month. Once that is received, we will start transfer of people and aircraft gradually. We will also start informing the customers that the brand Vistara will cease to exist by the end of this year and be merged with Air India," a third executive said.
While the merger of Vistara with Air India has been a concern for the employees of Vistara, the airline has been addressing these issues. Currently, Vistara is operating at 95% of its capacity after the airline faced flight cancellations due to a combination of poor rostering and unhappy pilots.
"Once the NCLT written order is received, the approval from Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade will be awaited. Meanwhile, transfer of human resource will be initiated. Network-wise, the airline should be able to reach 100% of its earlier network by July-August," he added.
Vistara operated around 306 flights per day in April compared with 340 flights per day as of March.
(The correspondent is in Dubai on the International Air Transport Association’s invitation.)