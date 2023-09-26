Companies
Air India-Vistara merger: CEO Campbell Wilson's blueprint
Anu Sharma , Mihir Mishra 15 min read 26 Sep 2023, 10:53 AM IST
Summary
- Campbell Wilson, CEO of Air India, outlines a comprehensive and transformative vision with the Vistara merger, emphasizing enhanced services and a unified flying experience for passengers
New Delhi: The Tata group acquired Air India and its low-fare unit Air India Express in January 2022 under a government-led strategic divestment programme. Later that year, the Tata group announced a merger between Air India and Vistara, and between Air India Express and AirAsia India. The two mergers are currently underway.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less