Air India-Vistara merger: CEO Campbell Wilson's blueprint

Q. What about the interiors of the aircraft?

With respect to the onboard product, again it's not something that can be fixed overnight. We've gone through all of the interiors of existing aircraft and changed seats, cushions, curtains, carpets. In some cases we're on to our second refresh since privatisation to keep things spin and span. We've replaced a huge number of components, both of the seats and of the in-flight entertainment systems. And we've restored, for example, the in-flight entertainment system availability in business class and first class to more than 99%. But, the sad fact is that the seats and the in-flight entertainment were about as old as the iPhone. And, so they're out of production, very difficult to maintain in the absence of spare parts. So, we're doing the best we can in keeping things functional until such time that we can do the retrofit of the aircraft which starts next year around July, August of next year.