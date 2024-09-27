Air India, Vistara merger: Club Vistara to integrate with Flying Returns from Nov 12

  • Air India and Vistara are set to merge on November 12, 2024, integrating their frequent flyer programs, Club Vistara and Flying Returns.

Livemint
Published27 Sep 2024, 01:21 PM IST
Air India, Vistara merger to take lifght: Club Vistara members transition to flying returns
Air India, Vistara merger to take lifght: Club Vistara members transition to flying returns

Air India and Vistara are set to complete their merger on November 12, 2024. As part of this integration, Vistara's frequent flyer program, Club Vistara, will merge with Air India's Flying Returns program. The company announced this move on September 27 to ensure that Club Vistara members can continue to enjoy their membership benefits under the new unified airline.

The merger process has already begun, with all bookings for Vistara-operated flights scheduled for travel on or after November 12, 2024, redirected through Air India's website. Club Vistara members are encouraged to link their accounts with Flying Returns to facilitate a smooth transition.

Also Read | Gunfire at Trump Golf Club Latest Jolt in Chaotic 2024 Campaign

Key Points of the Air India and Vistara:

Club Vistara points and benefits will be transferable to Flying Returns.

Customers with accounts in both programs can link them following a specific process.

The merger promises a broader network and enhanced services under Air India Flying Returns.

Air India has emphasized the importance of this transition, stating, “By linking your accounts now, you can ensure a seamless transition and continue to enjoy the best of both worlds – wider networks and enhanced services with Air India Flying Returns.”

Also Read | Vistara and Air India merger: What happens next? All your questions answered

This merger is part of Air India's broader transformation under Tata Group ownership. The airline is midway through a five-year turnaround plan and faces challenges such as updating its ageing fleet and improving service quality.

Also Read | Air India refunds first-class ticket money as ‘gross’ cabin video goes viral

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson highlighted the urgency of upgrading the airline's offerings, particularly in the premium segment. "Our product is obviously a lot more dated. These aircraft haven't had a product refresh since they were delivered in sort of 2010, 2011. And so it's more of an acute need for us," Wilson said in a recent interview with Reuters.

The airline has already placed significant orders for new aircraft and initiated a $400 million plan to refit older planes. These efforts are crucial for Air India to compete with international rivals and attract high-spending travellers.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Sep 2024, 01:21 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsAir India, Vistara merger: Club Vistara to integrate with Flying Returns from Nov 12

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    178.45
    01:43 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    6.95 (4.05%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    01:43 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    1.15 (0.69%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.65
    01:43 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.55 (6.53%)

    Tata Power share price

    482.00
    01:43 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    6.1 (1.28%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shree Renuka Sugars share price

    52.68
    01:35 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    4.56 (9.48%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    655.55
    01:35 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    43.05 (7.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    368.30
    01:35 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    23.2 (6.72%)

    Westlife Development share price

    932.80
    01:34 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    56.3 (6.42%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,025.00-20.00
      Chennai
      77,031.00-20.00
      Delhi
      77,183.00-20.00
      Kolkata
      77,035.00-20.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.