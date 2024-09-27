Air India, Vistara merger: Club Vistara to integrate with Flying Returns from Nov 12

Air India and Vistara are set to complete their merger on November 12, 2024. As part of this integration, Vistara's frequent flyer program, Club Vistara, will merge with Air India's Flying Returns program. The company announced this move on September 27 to ensure that Club Vistara members can continue to enjoy their membership benefits under the new unified airline.

The merger process has already begun, with all bookings for Vistara-operated flights scheduled for travel on or after November 12, 2024, redirected through Air India's website. Club Vistara members are encouraged to link their accounts with Flying Returns to facilitate a smooth transition.

Key Points of the Air India and Vistara: Club Vistara points and benefits will be transferable to Flying Returns.

Customers with accounts in both programs can link them following a specific process.

The merger promises a broader network and enhanced services under Air India Flying Returns.

Air India has emphasized the importance of this transition, stating, “By linking your accounts now, you can ensure a seamless transition and continue to enjoy the best of both worlds – wider networks and enhanced services with Air India Flying Returns.”

This merger is part of Air India's broader transformation under Tata Group ownership. The airline is midway through a five-year turnaround plan and faces challenges such as updating its ageing fleet and improving service quality.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson highlighted the urgency of upgrading the airline's offerings, particularly in the premium segment. "Our product is obviously a lot more dated. These aircraft haven't had a product refresh since they were delivered in sort of 2010, 2011. And so it's more of an acute need for us," Wilson said in a recent interview with Reuters.