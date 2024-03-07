Air India-Vistara merger: The routes that will be in focus
The approval by Singapore’s Competition and Consumer Commission offers a peek into the routes that the merged airline will fly on
The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) gave a Conditional Approval to merger of Vistara with Air India and for SIA group to have a 25.1% stake in the merged entity, which will be Air India. This comes a little over six months after Competition Commission of India cleared the decks for the merger.