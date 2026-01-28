Four years under Tata, Air India still in recovery mode. How does it stack up against IndiGo?
Air India has made progress towards a turnaround in the Tata Group fold. But it’s far from a breakout, and catastrophic setbacks have not helped.
On 27 January 2022, the government sold its beleaguered airline Air India to the Tata Group. Four years later, the airline is in better shape, on a path of consolidation, growth, and repair. Yet the pace of that turnaround, amid generally favourable industry conditions, has fallen short of management’s expectations. A key setback was the crash of an Air India international flight in Ahmedabad in June 2025.