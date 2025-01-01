Air India has become the first Indian carrier to provide in-flight Wi-Fi services on domestic routes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Air India's domestic passengers will now be able to browse the internet, access social media, stay updated on work, or exchange messages with friends and family from flights.

The airline on Wednesday announced that from January 1, 2025, all Air India flights operated by its Airbus A350, Boeing 787-9, and select Airbus A321neo aircraft will feature in-flight Wi-Fi, available to all passengers at no additional cost during the introductory period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With this new service, the airline aims to enhance the travel experience by allowing passengers to stay connected during their domestic flights.

"Connectivity is now an integral part of modern travel. For some, it is about the convenience and comfort of real-time sharing, while for others, it is about greater productivity and efficiency. Whatever be one’s purpose, we are confident that our guests will appreciate having the option of connecting to the web and enjoy the new Air India experience on board these aircraft," said Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Air India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Air India said it also plans to extend the service to more aircraft in its fleet in future.

How to access in-flight Wi-Fi The in-flight Wi-Fi service can be accessed on Wi-Fi-enabled devices such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Passengers can also connect multiple devices simultaneously once the plane reaches an altitude of 10,000 feet.

To use Wi-Fi on Air India flights, passengers will have to follow simple instructions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After enabling Wi-Fi on their device and selecting the ‘Air India Wi-Fi’ network, passengers will be redirected to the airline’s portal, where they will have to enter their PNR number and last name to access the internet service.