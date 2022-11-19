Air India will increase its market share to around 30% on all routes: CEO

Air India will increase its market share to around 30% on all routes: CEO2 min read . 01:56 PM IST
Air India airlines aims to grow its wide-body and narrow-body fleet as well as expand the global network in the next five years.
Tata group-owned airline, Air India will introduce a premium economy class in some of its long-haul international flights next month, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Campbell Wilson on Saturday.
Addressing an event organized by the JRD Tata Memorial Trust here, Wilson announced that the airline company will increase its market share to at least 30% on domestic as well as international routes.
The airline aims to grow its wide-body and narrow-body fleet as well as expand the global network in the next five years, according to the news agency PTI.
"The short-term actions have been to replace carpets, curtains, seat cushions and covers. To fix defective seats and inflight entertainment systems as fast as supply chains will allow. And where parts are no longer available in the market, to work with the likes of Tata Technologies to design and manufacture parts ourselves," the Air India CEO and MD said, as quoted by PTI.
"We've recently completely revamped the domestic inflight menu, and will be doing likewise, as well as launching premium economy on certain long haul international flights next month," he added.
Wilson also added that the airline has restored around 20 aircraft, grounded for years due to lack of parts and money.
"Leaving aside cabin interiors, this has required procuring over 30,000 parts that had been cannibalised over the years to keep other aircraft flying," he was quoted by PTI.
In addition to this, the airline has finalized leases for 30 additional aircraft being delivered over the next 12 months, starting next week, Wilson stated.
"Beyond these short-term additions, we are in deep discussion with Boeing, Airbus, and engine manufacturers for a historic order of the latest-generation aircraft that will power Air India's medium and long-term growth. At the risk of gross understatement, the investment will be substantial," he said.
(With PTI inputs)
