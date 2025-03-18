Air India has welcomed its first retrofitted narrowbody aircraft, VT-EXN (an A320neo) which includes new seats, carpets, curtains, cabin ambience, and a three-class cabin configuration, according to the official release.

VT-EXN was sent for retrofit last year as part of the Tata Group’s $400 million retrofit program to upgrade Air India's entire fleet of legacy narrowbody and widebody aircraft.

Where VT-EXN will operate? VT-EXN and the remaining 26 A320neos will operate on domestic and short-haul international routes, alongside the 14 new A320neos recently added to the fleet.

These aircraft will offer modern amenities in a three-class cabin configuration, according to the report.

Moreover, as part of the ongoing retrofit program for all 27 A320neos, which is scheduled to be completed by the third quarter of 2025, Air India will install over 3,500 brand-new Economy Class seats, more than 600 Premium Economy seats, and 200 Business Class seats.

It further said that he retrofit schedule will also see more legacy aircraft, including 40 widebody B787 and B777 aircraft undergo makeover with the first B787 flying out for retrofit next month.

DCGA tightens grip on inspection of seats Aviation watchdog DGCA has advised airlines to conduct regular inspections of seats to ensure their serviceability during flights, as reported by PTI. In response, Air India has initiated an inspection program to check seat cushions for sagging every seven days, as confirmed by the government on Monday.

The move comes after Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized Air India last month for assigning him a "broken and sunk" seat. The airline had apologized for the incident, and Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu had instructed Air India to take "necessary action" to address the issue.

Mohol also said the civil aviation ministry does not maintain the data for broken or non-functional seats replaced by all the airlines, PTI reported.

"Accordingly, Air India has launched inspection program to check the seats cushions for sagging condition every seven days," the minister said.

