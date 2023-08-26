Air India's internal safety audits flagged for lapses in DGCA inspection

Air India's internal safety audits flagged for lapses in DGCA inspection4 min read 26 Aug 2023, 12:45 PM IST
Air India has been found to have fabricated safety audit reports in an inspection conducted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The inspection team discovered that the airline had not actually performed routine safety spot checks as claimed in the reports.
Officials have reported that a team consisting of two inspectors from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has identified deficiencies in Air India's internal safety audits.
