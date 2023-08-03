Air India's total losses estimated at ₹14,000 cr at FY23 end: Report1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Air India's losses are estimated at ₹14,000 crore, while Tata Sons invested ₹13,000 crore in the airline. The company plans to expand its fleet and increase market share.
Air India's total losses including write-offs on old aircraft and engines are estimated at ₹14,000 crore at the end of FY23. Tata Sons had invested around ₹13,000 crore in the airline company in FY23 excluding investment committed for 470 new airplanes, according to a report published by The Economic Times.
