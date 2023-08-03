comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 03 2023 11:11:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.45 0.42%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 624.55 0.3%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 222.8 1.69%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 593.6 -0.83%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 248.3 -0.12%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Air India's total losses estimated at 14,000 cr at FY23 end: Report
Back

Air India's total losses including write-offs on old aircraft and engines are estimated at 14,000 crore at the end of FY23. Tata Sons had invested around 13,000 crore in the airline company in FY23 excluding investment committed for 470 new airplanes, according to a report published by The Economic Times. 

The ET report, citing sources, said that the total order value of new planes is estimated at $30 billion for which the company will make payment in installments over the years. 

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran made it mandatory that customer centricity and safety should be given priority over profit, the report added. 

Meanwhile, Air India also finalized the agreement with US-based engine manufacturer CFM International for engines for 400 aircraft in July this year. The deal was first announced in February.

CFM's LEAP engines will power the Tata Group-backed airline's new fleet of 210 Airbus A320neo/A321neos and 190 Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft. The two companies have also signed a multi-year services agreement that will cover the airline’s entire fleet of LEAP engines.

Air India has been a CFM customer since 2002 when the airline began operating Airbus A320ceo aircraft powered by CFM56-5B engines. 

In 2017, Air India began operating A320neos, becoming the first LEAP-1A-powered operator in India. The airline currently has 27 LEAP-1A-powered A320neo family aircraft in its fleet.

The Tata Group acquired a 100% stake in Air India and Air India Express under a strategic divestment program led by the Indian government in January 2022. 

Under a transformational plan called Vihaan.AI, Air India is looking to expand its fleet size threefold and increase its domestic and international market share to 30% in five years.

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 11:15 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout