Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ Companies / News/  Air India's total losses estimated at 14,000 cr at FY23 end: Report

Air India's total losses estimated at 14,000 cr at FY23 end: Report

1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 11:15 AM IST Livemint ,Edited By Alka Jain

Air India's losses are estimated at 14,000 crore, while Tata Sons invested 13,000 crore in the airline. The company plans to expand its fleet and increase market share.

Air India's losses are estimated at 14,000 cr at the end of FY23.

Air India's total losses including write-offs on old aircraft and engines are estimated at 14,000 crore at the end of FY23. Tata Sons had invested around 13,000 crore in the airline company in FY23 excluding investment committed for 470 new airplanes, according to a report published by The Economic Times.

Air India's total losses including write-offs on old aircraft and engines are estimated at 14,000 crore at the end of FY23. Tata Sons had invested around 13,000 crore in the airline company in FY23 excluding investment committed for 470 new airplanes, according to a report published by The Economic Times.

The ET report, citing sources, said that the total order value of new planes is estimated at $30 billion for which the company will make payment in installments over the years.

The ET report, citing sources, said that the total order value of new planes is estimated at $30 billion for which the company will make payment in installments over the years.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran made it mandatory that customer centricity and safety should be given priority over profit, the report added.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran made it mandatory that customer centricity and safety should be given priority over profit, the report added.

Meanwhile, Air India also finalized the agreement with US-based engine manufacturer CFM International for engines for 400 aircraft in July this year. The deal was first announced in February.

Meanwhile, Air India also finalized the agreement with US-based engine manufacturer CFM International for engines for 400 aircraft in July this year. The deal was first announced in February.

CFM's LEAP engines will power the Tata Group-backed airline's new fleet of 210 Airbus A320neo/A321neos and 190 Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft. The two companies have also signed a multi-year services agreement that will cover the airline’s entire fleet of LEAP engines.

CFM's LEAP engines will power the Tata Group-backed airline's new fleet of 210 Airbus A320neo/A321neos and 190 Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft. The two companies have also signed a multi-year services agreement that will cover the airline’s entire fleet of LEAP engines.

Air India has been a CFM customer since 2002 when the airline began operating Airbus A320ceo aircraft powered by CFM56-5B engines.

Air India has been a CFM customer since 2002 when the airline began operating Airbus A320ceo aircraft powered by CFM56-5B engines.

In 2017, Air India began operating A320neos, becoming the first LEAP-1A-powered operator in India. The airline currently has 27 LEAP-1A-powered A320neo family aircraft in its fleet.

In 2017, Air India began operating A320neos, becoming the first LEAP-1A-powered operator in India. The airline currently has 27 LEAP-1A-powered A320neo family aircraft in its fleet.

The Tata Group acquired a 100% stake in Air India and Air India Express under a strategic divestment program led by the Indian government in January 2022.

The Tata Group acquired a 100% stake in Air India and Air India Express under a strategic divestment program led by the Indian government in January 2022.

Under a transformational plan called Vihaan.AI, Air India is looking to expand its fleet size threefold and increase its domestic and international market share to 30% in five years.

Under a transformational plan called Vihaan.AI, Air India is looking to expand its fleet size threefold and increase its domestic and international market share to 30% in five years.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 11:15 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.