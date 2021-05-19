For the eighth week in a row, fewer Indians took to the skies given the fresh surge in covid cases across the country.

Average number of daily fliers stood at 65,000 for the week ending on 15 May, down from 82,000 for the week ending on 8 May, and less than 126,000 in the week ended 1 May, according to a report by ICICI Securities.

Average passenger load factor (PLF), an airline industry metric that measures how much of an airline’s passenger carrying capacity is used, below 50% during the week ending on 15 May, the report added.

During the week mentioned above, the average number of departures declined sharply to 952 against 1,140 in the previous week. The number of fliers per departure declined to 68 from 72 in the respective weeks.

"Average daily fliers dipped 21% WoW due to 16% drop in departures and 6% drop in the number of fliers per departure," the report said.

"Dip in traffic is largely attributable to travel restrictions in line with covid guidelines and higher number of covid cases.," it added.

India has seen an unabated rise in fresh covid cases in the last few days. The country had 35,23,149 active cases of coronavirus infection on Monday, according to government data.

While passengers are apprehensive about air travel due to the surging number of cases, mandating negative covid-19 test reports for travel, imposing mandatory home quarantine measures and lockdown imposed by various states and Union territories are expected to adversely impact passenger traffic in the coming days.

"Demand uncertainty has been exacerbated by the second wave. Despite a likely washout for much of 1HFY2022, domestic airline traffic for the full year will nevertheless be higher than the approximately 53 million passengers in FY2021," aviation consultancy firm Capa India said in a recent report.

"Pre-COVID traffic is only expected to be restored by FY2024," it added.

During FY2020, India recorded a total of 140 million domestic air passengers and 65 million international passengers.

