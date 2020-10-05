Air passenger traffic registers 37% sequential growth in September: ICRA

Domestic air passenger traffic showed a gradual recovery in September, registering a growth of about 37% over August, but an overall decline of 66% on an annual basis due to the Covid-19 pandemic, rating agency ICRA said in a report on Monday.

While the capacity deployed by carriers during September stood at about 46% of their strength, it was a significant increase from about 33% capacity deployment during August, the agency added.

Indian airlines were grounded for about two months between March and May, as the government then initiated travel restrictions to curb the spread of the pandemic. Airlines were allowed to resume domestic operations late May in a calibrated manner. However, travel demand remains somewhat muted, as compared to last year.

“The number of flights departing has also gradually increased from 416 on Day 1 (25 May) to 1,488 on Day 128 (28 September). For September 2020, the average daily departures were about 1,311, significantly lower than the average daily departures of 2,874 in September 2019, though much better than about 930 in August 2020," said Kinjal Shah, Vice President, ICRA.

"The average number of passengers per flight during September 2020 was 98, as against an average of 133 passengers per flight in September 2019," Shah said adding that the domestic airlines' average load factor during September stood at about 63% compared to 85.5% during the same period last year.

Domestic air passenger traffic is expected to decline to about 55 million passengers during 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, aviation consultancy firm CAPA India said in a report in July. In comparison, domestic scheduled carriers carried 144.17 million passengers during 2019.

For September 2020, the number of international passenger traffic was 208,893, about 89% decline from the same period of the previous year, ICRA said.

Normal international flights remain suspended at least till October-end. However, India currently has air bubble arrangements with several countries, which allows movement between these countries with certain restrictions. Apart from these flights, international repatriation flights are also allowed to operate.

