Air passenger traffic surges to 12.9 million in December

Air fares were expensive on account of high demand and capacity constraints as airlines faced shortage of engines and aircraft, as well as elevated jet fuel prices. A volatile rupee is also a threat to an airline’s cost structure, considering that jet fuel, maintenance and aircraft overhauling are dollar-dominated. While aviation turbine fuel price was cut by ₹2,775 per kilolitre, or 2.3% sequentially to ₹1,17,587.64 a kl in December, fuel cost is still higher by around 53% from the year ago.