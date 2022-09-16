Air passenger traffic: Vistara keeps No 2 spot, Akasa gains 0.2% market share

Air passenger traffic: Vistara keeps No 2 spot, Akasa gains 0.2% market share1 min read . 03:58 PM IST
Air passenger traffic in India rose 4
Air passenger traffic in India rose 4
Air passenger traffic in India rose 4.2% on month in August to 10.1 million passengers, as per data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
Air passenger traffic in India rose 4.2% on month in August to 10.1 million passengers, as per data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
Vistara airline has maintained its number two spot for the second consecutive month in domestic market share after Indigo, as per data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
Vistara airline has maintained its number two spot for the second consecutive month in domestic market share after Indigo, as per data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
The market share of Vistara, joint venture between Singapore Airlines and the Tata Group, for August stood at 9.7%, a fall from 10.4% share in July. The country’s largest carrier IndiGo secured a 57.7% market share, down from 58.8% a month ago.
The domestic air traffic data for August is significant as it also marks the entry of Akasa. The airline backed by billionaire investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was able to secure a 0.2% market share. However, it was a mixed picture for Akasa when it came to passenger feedback and capacity utilisation. The capacity utilisation of passenger load factor for Akasa stood at 52.9% in August and had the second highest share in passenger complaints after Alliance Air. However, there were no flight cancellations for Akasa during August.
It was a mixed trend in passenger load factor for airlines but most big players posted an increase. SpiceJet had the highest passenger load factor at 84.6% in August as compared to 84.7% in July. Vistara saw a slight increase in PLF to 84.4% from 84.3% a month ago.
The capacity utilisation for Air India also rose to 73.6% from 71.1% a month ago and that of GoFIRST rose to 81.6% from 76.5% earlier. AirAsia India, however, saw a dip to 74.9% from 75.2% earlier but its market share increased to 5.8% from 4.6% a month ago. Air India, the majority shareholder in AirAsia India, also saw a slight increase in market share to 8.5% from 8.4% earlier.
There was a rise in market share for GoFIRST to 8.6% from 8.2% earlier. SpiceJet’s share dipped slightly to 7.9% from 8% earlier.