Air passenger traffic: Vistara keeps No 2 spot, Akasa gains 0.2% market share

The domestic air traffic data for August is significant as it also marks the entry of Akasa. The airline backed by billionaire investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was able to secure a 0.2% market share. However, it was a mixed picture for Akasa when it came to passenger feedback and capacity utilisation. The capacity utilisation of passenger load factor for Akasa stood at 52.9% in August and had the second highest share in passenger complaints after Alliance Air. However, there were no flight cancellations for Akasa during August.