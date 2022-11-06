Air purifier demand jumps as toxic smog chokes people

“Air purifiers are no longer considered a luxury; rather, they are now essential for every household. The rise in pollution has made us realize the importance of air purifiers. We are seeing more uptake in metro cities, where air pollution and other respiratory illnesses are comparatively more. Our product comes with the best technologies starting below ₹10,000. We see demand from couples with young children and families with elderly dependents. We have reported growth of 160% during October," said Sooraj Balakrishnan, head of marketing at Acer India.