Air purifier sales surge amid worsening AQI: Blinkit, Zepto see demand spike; Amazon sales double in a week | Details

As the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) slipped into the 'very poor' category on Friday, two days ahead of Diwali, with further deterioration in air quality likely between 7 and 9 November, quick-commerce companies, including Blinkit, Zepto and Instamart, are witnessing a sharp spike in air-purifier sales.

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Amazon sees sales double in a week The sharp rise in air-purifier sales has been attributed to worsening pollution levels across the country, The Times of India reported. The onset of winter is also driving demand for other seasonal appliances, such as room heaters, geysers and electric kettles.

Citing analysts and industry experts, TOI reported that consumers in Tier 2 cities are also contributing to the growth momentum. In the past week alone, e-commerce giant Amazon saw air-purifier sales double on its platform, while sales across e-commerce platforms surged 1.4 times during September-October compared with the same period last year.

According to an Amazon spokesperson, air-purifier sales on the e-commerce platform had doubled over the past week with the onset of winter. The spokesperson added that customers were using Rufus, the platform's personalised AI shopping assistant, to find suitable products. Amazon has also expanded its air-purifier range on Amazon Now to meet customers' immediate needs.

Air-purifier sales record a steep rise According to a Moneycontrol report, the rise in air-purifier sales coincides with growing demand from households purchasing additional units for bedrooms and larger living spaces. While Delhi-NCR remains the biggest market, retailers are also reporting increased interest from Mumbai and other major cities.

Retailers have also indicated that air purifiers are increasingly being purchased for multiple rooms, rather than relying on a single appliance for the entire household. A major electronics retailer in central Delhi has reported a 50% rise in demand, with some customers returning to buy their second or third air purifier.

Vijay Sales has reported high single-digit year-on-year growth in air-purifier sales early in the season, with demand spreading beyond Delhi. Retailers and manufacturers are also seeing increased interest from Bengaluru and Kolkata, driven by greater awareness of indoor air quality and the health risks of prolonged exposure to pollution.

Winter appliance sales yet to reach seasonal peak on quick-commerce platforms Citing data from 1DigitalStack, a market intelligence platform, Times of India reported that daily sales of winter appliances on quick-commerce platforms touched ₹29 lakh in October, marking a 55% jump from September this year and a 50% increase from the same period last year. Air purifiers recorded the sharpest month-on-month growth, with daily sales increasing 3.7 times to ₹9.6 lakh. Room-heater sales also climbed 1.6 times to nearly ₹10 lakh.

Sales of these appliances remain well below their anticipated seasonal high. Last year, quick-commerce sales of winter appliances surged 5.7 times between October and November, before reaching a January peak nearly 10 times the October level, the data showed.