02 Oct 2022
Domestic air traffic in September rose by nearly 2% as compared to August, government data showed. The last week of September marked the onset of the festival season with Navratri celebrations in different parts of the country. This has led to a surge in air travel on account of rise in travellers visiting family and friends.