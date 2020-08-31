NEW DELHI: Maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) company and aviation service provider Air Works has appointed noted economist and former Jammu & Kashmir finance minister Haseeb A. Drabu as an independent director to the board of the company.

Drabu, former chairman and chief executive of the J&K Bank Ltd, has also been an advisor to several institutions and corporates on issues like macro and monetary policy, banking and finance operations, fund management, corporate investment, and governance advisory.

"I see Air Works, as a model enterprise, not only for the Indian aviation ecosystem of which it is a quintessential part, but for business in general," said Drabu in a statement. "As such, notwithstanding the ongoing circumstances, it is uniquely positioned to be the key player in making India an MRO hub."

Drabu’s induction will help strengthen the Air Works Board, which currently comprises five members including, the recently inducted Lt. Gen. K J Singh (Retd.), the company said in a statement.

Air Works Group, established in 1951, is one of India’s biggest MRO with the largest pan-India network presence across 27 cities. The company undertakes base maintenance for aircraft like ATR 42/72, A320 and B737 fleet of aircraft apart from modification and assembly of rotary-wing aircraft. It also operates Authorized Service Centre (ASC) for Bell and Leonardo helicopters.

