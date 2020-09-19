Home >Companies >News >AirAsia begins flights on Mumbai-Guwahati, Mumbai-Srinagar routes
1 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2020, 08:50 AM IST Staff Writer

AirAsia India has announced it will start flights on the Mumbai-Guwahati and the Mumbai-Srinagar routes from Saturday.

In a press release on Friday, the airline said the Mumbai-Guwahati flight will operate three times a week while the flight on the Mumbai-Srinagar route will operate four times a week.

The low-cost carrier currently connects 20 cities in India through its flights.

Scheduled domestic passenger flights resumed on May 25 after a gap of two months when routine aviation operations were ceased due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

However, Indian airlines have been permitted by the government to operate not more than 60 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights.

