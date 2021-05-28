AirAsia Berhad's 16% equity stake in India venture valued at $18.8 million

NEW DELHI : AirAsia Berhad, which offloaded majority of its stake in AirAsia India (AAIL) to Tata Sons late last year, has earmarked its remaining 16% equity stake in the airline at $18.8 million.

In a stock exchange filing, AirAsia Berhad said it has classified its remaining stake in AirAsia India from "investment in associates" to "investment securities", and "re-measured its stake to a fair value of $18.8 million".

"On 29 December 2020, the group announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, AAIL executed a share purchase agreement (SPA) with Tata Sons Private Limited (TSL) to sell 32.7% of AirAsia (India) Limited (AAI), comprising 490 million ordinary shares of ₹10 each, for a consideration of $37.7 million (or approximately RM152.9 million), which resulted in a gain on disposal of RM152.9 million," the company said. RM is Malaysian ringgit.

"The SPA also provides for an option for the sale of AAIL’s remaining 16.3% stake in AAI. The total consideration in respect of the option is $18.8 million (or approximately RM76.5 million)," it added.

Tata Sons, which owns 83.67% stake in AirAsia India, also has the option to buy out AirAsia Bhd’s remaining 16.33% stake after the closure of the deal.

Tata Group is also in the driver’s seat in the proposed disinvestment process of the national carrier Air India Limited, with the second wave of covid resulting in reduced load factor and suspension of air travel, constricting the cash flows of Air India and lowering its valuation.

Mint had on 30 April reported that Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd, the holding company of Tata Group, has quoted a higher price than SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh for Air India Ltd in the preliminary bidding round

The bid by the country’s largest conglomerate, if successful, will mark the return of Air India, founded by industrialist J.R.D. Tata as a mail carrier in 1932, to the Tata fold. The government took control of Air India in 1953 after Tata proposed the government take 49% of the airline.

