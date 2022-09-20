AirAsia is celebrating its rapid comeback as all airlines are flying sky high once again. Five million free* seats went on sale yesterday (19 September), the carrrier mentioned on its website. AirAsia is Asia’s low fare leader, enabling everyone to fly.

For a limited time, from today until 25 September, value seekers can snap up unbeatable flight deals across Asean and beyond for travel between 1 January 2023 and 28 October 2023.

How can you grab AirAsia's 5 million free seats offer?

AirAsia's 5 million free* seats sale offer is available on its website as well as the app. You can grab this offer by just clicking on the ‘Flights’ icon on the airasia Super App or website.

AirAsia's 5 million free seats offer available on these domestic and international destinations

The 5 million free* seats sale offer are available now on many popular domestic and international destinations across Asean, including flying direct from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Krabi and Phuket, as well as flying direct from Bangkok (Don Mueang) to Chiang Mai, Sakon Nakorn, Nakorn Srithammarat, Krabi, Phuket, Nha Trang, Luang Prabang, Mandalay, Phnom Penh, Penang, and many more.

Karen Chan, Group Chief Commercial Officer of AirAsia, said, “ We wish to thank our loyal passengers who have had our back through thick and thin with the biggest ever FREE Seats* campaign. Not only have we resumed many of our much-loved routes, we’re also introducing new and exciting ones for greater value and choice.

“This extra special sale was also put together to celebrate our 21st birthday and the gradual reopening of borders worldwide and with all of that, we encourage everyone to take advantage of our Big sale and commitment to always make air travel accessible to everyone. As always we expect the best value fares will be snapped up fast which is why we urge value seekers to get in quick."

This comes less than two months after the last time the company gave away free trips and this time around, there are a total of five million seats for customers to snap up.