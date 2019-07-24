AirAsia India is on an expansion spree. the budget carrier will start operating daily direct flight on the Delhi-Chandigarh route from 1 August onwards. The launch fare on Delhi-Chandigarh route is ₹1,365, the airline mentioned. The flight would leave from Delhi at 10.40 am every day and would reach Chandigarh at 11.50 am. The return flight would depart from Chandigarh every day at 12.50 pm and arrive at the Delhi airport at 1.55 pm, the low-cost carrier said.

The tickets can be booked through airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app.

The airline will also be introducing fourth additional flight on the New Delhi-Bengaluru route from 5 August onwards. The airline currently runs three flights daily on the New Delhi-Bengaluru route.

As part of expansion plans, AirAsia India is likely to launch international services by September-October with flights to destinations in South East Asia, including Malaysia and Thailand.

Air Asia India, which started operations in June 2014, is a joint venture between Tata and AirAsia Berhad. It currently operates 164 flights a day, covering 19 destinations and carrying over 25,000 passengers.

GoAir is also expanding its operations with five new international services to the Gulf region, two to Bangkok and eight new domestic services. GoAir’s new international services are Delhi-Abu Dhabi, Mumbai-Abu Dhabi, Mumbai-Muscat, Delhi-Bangkok, Kannur-Dubai, Mumbai-Bangkok and Kannur-Kuwait routes.

GoAir is expanding its India operations from Hyderabad with eight new flights covering cities like Cochin, Chennai, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Patna.

-With inputs from PTI