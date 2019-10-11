AirAsia India is on an expansion spree, the low-cost carrier has announced flight services to Goa and Chennai from Mumbai from 27th October, PTI reported. Besides, the airline has also increased the frequency between Mumbai-New Delhi to four times daily. "We recently set up Mumbai as our fourth hub and have now increased frequency to Delhi from the city to four times daily. We have also introduced direct flights to Goa and Chennai from Mumbai," PTI quoted Sanjay Kumar, chief operating officer, AirAsia India as saying.

Mumbai is an important market for the airline considering the growing passenger traffic and with the addition of these routes, it is looking forward to building a strong link between Mumbai and the other parts of the country

The airline had recently announced flights from Agartala to destinations like Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata and New Delhi, starting October 20. The airline is offereing tickets starting ₹1,019 on this route. Booking of tickets can be done on airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app.

AirAsia India will also start a daily flight on Delhi-Jaipur route from 20th October. The flight will depart daily from Delhi airport at 10.35 am and arrive in Jaipur airport at 11.45 am. The return flight will depart daily at 12.15 pm from Jaipur and arrive at 1.25 pm at Delhi airport. Tickets are available for as low as ₹1,315 on the route.

Another carrier, Vistara airline has announced a festive season sale. The sale fares are available for all three classes of travel with Economy Class starting at ₹1,199, Premium Economy at ₹2,699 and Business Class at ₹6,999, inclusive of all taxes and fees, across its domestic network.

In another news, AirAsia announced relocation of its operations to domestic terminal (T1) of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from 15th October. At present, it flies from the international terminal (T2) of the Mumbai airport.

AirAsia India currently operates flights to Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad. AirAsia India, which is a joint venture between Tata Sons Limited and AirAsia Investment Limited, currently has a fleet of 22 aircraft covering 20 destinations pan-India.