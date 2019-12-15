New Delhi: Tata Group's joint venture airline AirAsia India Pvt Ltd on Sunday announced the appointment of ex-IndiGo official Ankur Garg as its chief commercial officer, the no-frills carrier said in a release.

As CCO, Garg will be managing day-to-day commercial operations of AirAsia India, including network and revenue management, marketing & sales and cargo.

He was earlier the vice-president for revenue management, ancillary revenue and distribution for India's largest airline IndiGo.

Garg takes over the role of CCO from Sanjay Kumar, who stepped down earlier this month citing personal reasons. Kumar's resignation came exactly after a year he joined the airline.

AirAsia India started operations in June 2014, and currently flies to 21 destinations in India with a fleet of 27 A320 aircraft.

The airline plans to expand its India operations by increasing its fleet size to 29 aircraft by the end of December, as it aims to raise frequencies to metro cities and prune unprofitable routes in the upcoming winter schedule.

Tata Sons owns 51% stake in AirAsia India, while the Malaysian company AirAsia Berhad holds 49%. Tata Sons has another joint venture with Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) – Vistara or Tata SIA Airlines Ltd. Tata Sons holds 51% stake in the joint venture and Singapore Airlines owns 49% stake in the budget carrier.

The airline operates an Airbus A320 fleet that’s powered by CFM engines. CFM International is a joint venture between US-based GE Aviation and French aerospace engine manufacturer Safran Aircraft Engines.